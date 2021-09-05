Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Reduced by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,575,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 309,234 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 5.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.24% of Union Pacific worth $346,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.91. 4,355,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,099. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

