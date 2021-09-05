United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 24,486.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,489. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

