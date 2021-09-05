UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,734 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after acquiring an additional 314,995 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $422.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. The stock has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.74 and its 200 day moving average is $393.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.