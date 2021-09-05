Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.97. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 113,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $695.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

