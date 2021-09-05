Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.84

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.97. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 113,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $695.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 400.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 179.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 158,892 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

