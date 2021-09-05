US Bancorp DE Has $3.38 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,649,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 392,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

