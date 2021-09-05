US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

