US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

