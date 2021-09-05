US Bancorp DE Sells 7,508 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.64% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,728,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 374.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 139,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 386.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 205,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HEWJ opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

