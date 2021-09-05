US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 501,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $116,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $289.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,235.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,951 shares of company stock valued at $496,221. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

