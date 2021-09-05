USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.37% of USD Partners worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.30. USD Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

USD Partners Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.