Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.20.

VLOWY opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.91. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

