Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK opened at $276.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.64 and a 52-week high of $280.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

