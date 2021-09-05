Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

