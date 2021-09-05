Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,782,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

