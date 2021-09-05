Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $429.35. The stock had a trading volume of 259,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,932. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $430.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.