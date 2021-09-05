Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $212.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.