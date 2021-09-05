Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,293 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Vector Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

