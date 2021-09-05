Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $56.31 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

