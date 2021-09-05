Verasity Price Hits $0.0477 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $213.26 million and $59.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00146106 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

