Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.21. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

