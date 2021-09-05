Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KN. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

