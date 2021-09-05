Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 169.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

