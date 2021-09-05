Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

