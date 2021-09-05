Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $382.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

