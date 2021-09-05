Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.79 million. Analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.