Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH opened at $186.76 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.48 and a fifty-two week high of $248.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.78.

