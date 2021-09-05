Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after purchasing an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

CPT opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

