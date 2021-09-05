Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Flowserve by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

