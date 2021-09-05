Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 563,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the period.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KN opened at $20.29 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

