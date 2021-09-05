Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

NYSE CPT opened at $153.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.