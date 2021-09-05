Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Down 5.7%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.37. 3,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.
In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Vericel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)
Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.
