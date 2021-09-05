Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Down 5.7%

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.33 and last traded at $56.37. 3,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Vericel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

