Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 461,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after acquiring an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.