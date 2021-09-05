Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $384.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

