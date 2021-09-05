ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $41.28 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

