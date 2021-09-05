Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 15,247 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

