Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Weis Markets worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

