Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Adient worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

