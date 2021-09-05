Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

