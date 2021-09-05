Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,170 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190,463 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

