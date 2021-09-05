Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,758 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

