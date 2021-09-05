Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 121,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 164.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

