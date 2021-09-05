VIDY Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

