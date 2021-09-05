Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $46.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.30.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,292 shares of company stock worth $2,518,799. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -293.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

