Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Gap Down to $49.96

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.96, but opened at $48.69. Vocera Communications shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 26 shares.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.45 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,292 shares of company stock worth $2,518,799 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

