Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vodafone Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

