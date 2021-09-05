Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,481,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.