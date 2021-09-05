Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

