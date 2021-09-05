Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $149.25. 5,737,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

