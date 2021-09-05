Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

